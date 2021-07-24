Hibs development side beaten 4-1 by Manchester United U23s in Oriam friendly

Jamie Gullan was on target for Hibs in a testing friendly encounter at the Oriam

Featuring a mix of younger members of the first-team squad and players from the Under-18 group, Hibs came under sustained pressure from the visitors in the opening exchanges, Kevin Dabrowski saving a free kick from just outside the box before denying Omari Forson from close range.

Stevie Bradley and Jamie Gullan had opportunities to test the United defence, with the former seeing a deflected effort taken by goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny who then did well to deny Gullan from the edge of the area.

Bradley then shot narrowly over before finding the side-netting with a free-kick and the forward tested Mastny again from close range.

Hibs got the goal their efforts deserved shortly after, Gullan sending Mastny the wrong way from the penalty spot after being brought down as he surged into the box following an intelligent ball from Bradley.

United squared things almost immediately, Forson finding the postage stamp from 25 yards out.

Gullan then sent a header over the bar before Bradley curled an effort just wide of the upright.

Mastny was then called into action again to foil Murray Aiken, the Czech ‘keeper defying the odds to keep out the midfielder’s net-bound effort.

United took the lead on the stroke of half-time with Charlie McNeill beating Dabrowski from 12 yards after centre-back Jack Brydon was penalised for a foul in the area.

Both teams made changes at the interval, with United’s substitute ‘keeper Dermot Mee seeing plenty of the ball early in the second period as Hibs looked for a way back into the game.

Norwegian prospect Isak Hansen-Aarøen tried his luck from a free kick in a dangerous position but found Dabrowski equal to his effort.

Former Ajax youngster Dillon Hoogewerf increased United’s lead on the hour mark as the winger finished from close range.

Republic of Ireland Under-18 internationalist Charlie McCann made it four for the English side on 75 minutes, pouncing on a loose ball 20 yards out before sending his shot into the top corner.

Hibs plugged away and Gullan was unfortunate to see his header from substitute Josh O’Connor’s cross go wide as the game entered the final ten minutes, with United recording a 4-1 victory.