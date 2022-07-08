Hibs development team records 7-0 win against Preston Athletic as Connor Young nets four

After a goalless first half, the visitors came alive in the second period with Connor Young scoring four and Robbie Hamilton, Rudi Molotnikov, and Owen Hastie also on target.

Close to 400 fans made the trip to the Pans and saw Hibs start strongly with Hamilton denied early on by goalkeeper Lenon Flood after good work by Balde.

Blaney and Young had further chances and Jacob MacIntyre saw an effort cleared off the line by Paul Currie after Hamilton played him in.

Hibs kept peppering the hosts’ goal but were profligate in the opening 45 and the teams went in at the break with no scoring.

Preston made a couple of half-time changes but Hibs were in front just three minutes after the restart.

Flood got a hand to Young’s 25-yard free kick but was powerless to stop it going in. Young got his and Hibs’ second moments later as Balde picked out Oscar MacIntyre and the left-back surged forward before playing in the striker who nudged the ball under Flood for 2-0.

Young sent another free kick just over and Jacob MacIntyre forced Flood into a fine save with a fierce effort from the edge of the area. From the resulting Blaney corner, McGregor nodded the ball down for Young for fired home for a quick hat-trick.

Connor Young shoots for goal during the Hibs development team's 7-0 win at Preston Athletic on Thursday night. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Just after the hour mark Hamilton made it four from Laidlaw’s pass and shortly after Young netted his fourth to put Hibs 5-0 up.

The prolific forward made way for Molotnikov with just over ten to play. Preston then threatened from a corner but Currie’s header from Kyle Somers’ cross was just too high.

Hibs brought on Hastie and Harry Wright late on and the latter’s first act was to tee up Molotnikov for an eye-catching sixth. Fellow sub Hastie made it seven as he knocked in the rebound after Laidlaw’s shot had been deflected.

Hibs are next in action at against Sheffield United at the Hibernian Training Centre on Tuesday July 12 with a 2pm kick-off.

Hibs: Johnson, Megwa, McGregor, Blaney, O MacIntyre, E Laidlaw, Aiken, Balde, J MacIntyre, R Hamilton, Young. Subs: Carter, McCulloch, Hastie, Wright, Molotnikov.