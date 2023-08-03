Hibs discover opponents for Europa Conference League third qualifying round
Lee Johnson’s side flew through to the next round despite a 2-1 first-leg defeat against Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes, winning the return leg 6-1 at Easter Road to ensure safe passage.
They will be joined by the Swiss club, who overcame Swedish pre-tie favourites Djurgårdens over two legs.
Luzern overturned an early deficit in the away leg, going on to win 2-1, and they managed to avoid a similar fate befalling them on Thursday evening.
Marco Burch gave the hosts an early lead to go up 3-1 on aggregate before Joel Asoro’s goal on the edge of half-time ensured a nervy second 45 minutes, but Mario Frick’s side managed to see it through.
The first leg will take place at Easter Road on Thursday, August 10 with the return match in Switzerland a week later.