Hibs discover opponents for Europa Conference League third qualifying round

Lee Johnson’s side flew through to the next round despite a 2-1 first-leg defeat against Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes, winning the return leg 6-1 at Easter Road to ensure safe passage.

They will be joined by the Swiss club, who overcame Swedish pre-tie favourites Djurgårdens over two legs.

Luzern overturned an early deficit in the away leg, going on to win 2-1, and they managed to avoid a similar fate befalling them on Thursday evening.

Marco Burch gave the hosts an early lead to go up 3-1 on aggregate before Joel Asoro’s goal on the edge of half-time ensured a nervy second 45 minutes, but Mario Frick’s side managed to see it through.