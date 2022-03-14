Relief for Hibs as Josh Doig avoids serious injury from Bevis Mugabi challenge

Josh Doig is sent flying by Bevis Mugabi's challenge

The 19-year-old felt the full force of Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi’s red-card challenge inside the opening seconds at Fir Park and although he tried to play on after receiving treatment, he was unable to continue and replaced by Chris Mueller after nine minutes.

Doig was later helped back to the Hibs dressing room by a member of the club’s backroom staff with an ice pack around his ankle, and speaking after the game manager Shaun Maloney admitted that the Scotland Under-21 internationalist was struggling.

However, the Evening News understands that Doig is able to walk on the affected leg, having suffered an impact injury rather than anything more long term.

The positive outcome will be a huge boost to Maloney as he targets a strong finish to the season, with other injured players returning to action.

Midfielder Joe Newell made his first appearance in over a month in the 2-1 victory in North Lanarkshire and played the full 90 minutes, while captain Paul Hanlon has also returned to training and could be involved in Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen on Scottish Premiership duty.

Hibs have been short in defence with Hanlon, Harry Clarke, and Paul McGinn all out injured while Rocky Bushiri missed the last two games through suspension following his red card in the goalless draw against Dundee.

Speaking last week Maloney said: “It’s good to have some senior players back with the squad. I think you notice the environment change slightly as soon as they are training.”

