Hibs double-header against Hearts 'not season-defining', claims Shaun Maloney

But the Easter Road boss insists that neither the league game nor next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final are ‘season-defining’ matches.

Victory in Gorgie would all but ensure Hibs’ spot in the top six for the final five matches of the campaign while even a draw could be enough depending on the outcome of other games.

Speaking ahead of the rivals’ meeting at Tynecastle, Maloney said: “It’s not the games, it’s more the period.

Shaun Maloney believes managers are judged on more than just derby results

"But it’s the same in every league, down south or even up at the top of our league, when you get to these moments.

“This is why these games get magnified and the pressure and the expectations go up but that’s what you want.

“You want that sort of pressure.”

Maloney conceded that the third league meeting of the season between the Capital rivals had a different edge to it for the effect it would have on the fanbase but suggested that managers won’t always be judged on derby scorelines.

"I think this game is slightly different because of what is at stake. You know the importance of it,” he agreed.

"Over the course of a season, there are two sides to that. The importance of winning the game for the support – we all know what derbies have for the supporters who work with friends that support the opposition.

"But in terms of how people judge a manager long-term, that won’t always be determined by derby results.”

