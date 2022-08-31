Hibs drawn to face Molde in UEFA Youth League and learn potential second-round opponents

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs face Norwegian side Molde in the UEFA Youth League, in a repeat of the Europa League third qualifying round tie between the two teams in 2018

The Easter Road side, who qualified for the tournament after winning the CAS Elite Under-18 League last season, were placed in Group 2 ahead of the draw along with AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands, Molde of Norway, Swedish side AIK, Luxembourg representatives Racing FC Union Luxembourg, Irish side Shamrock Rovers, North Macedonia’s Pobeda, and NIFL Premiership side Coleraine.

The teams met in the Europa League third-round qualifying stage in 2018, with Molde winning 3-0 on aggregate.

Hibs avoided top-ranked side AZ, who were paired with Shamrock Rovers, and dodged a 4,000-mile round trip to North Macedonia to meet Pobeda, who were drawn to face Coleraine.

The Lennart Johansson trophy, awarded to the victors of the UEFA Youth League, seen at the Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland

AIK play Racing Union in the other Group 2 meeting.

Hibs will travel to Molde for the first leg on September 14 with the second leg fixed for October 5, which could be played at Easter Road.

Second-round opponents

Should they eliminate the Norwegian side, who Hibs met in the Europa League third-round qualifiers in August 2018, they will take on the winners of the match between FC Nantes of France and Armenian side Pyunik in the second round, with ties due to be played on October 26 and November 2 and Hibs scheduled at home first.

The Capital club are making their debut in the competition, established in 2013, and are one of 64 teams competing for Europe’s top youth prize.