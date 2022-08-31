Hibs drawn to face Molde in UEFA Youth League and learn potential second-round opponents
Hibs have been drawn to face Molde of Norway in the first round of the UEFA Youth League Domestic Champions Path.
The Easter Road side, who qualified for the tournament after winning the CAS Elite Under-18 League last season, were placed in Group 2 ahead of the draw along with AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands, Molde of Norway, Swedish side AIK, Luxembourg representatives Racing FC Union Luxembourg, Irish side Shamrock Rovers, North Macedonia’s Pobeda, and NIFL Premiership side Coleraine.
The teams met in the Europa League third-round qualifying stage in 2018, with Molde winning 3-0 on aggregate.
Hibs avoided top-ranked side AZ, who were paired with Shamrock Rovers, and dodged a 4,000-mile round trip to North Macedonia to meet Pobeda, who were drawn to face Coleraine.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts ready for transfer action after Robbie Neilson meets club board with four players returning to ease injury crisis
-
2
Hibs groundsman reveals Lee Johnson's grass-cutting demands at Easter Road
-
3
Harry McKirdy: Swindon Town boss speaks on forward's future as QPR striker is also linked with Hibs
-
4
Andy Halliday playing through illness to help Hearts during injury crisis
-
5
Liam Boyce injury confirmed as Hearts striker faces long-term absence with defender Kye Rowles also sidelined
AIK play Racing Union in the other Group 2 meeting.
Hibs will travel to Molde for the first leg on September 14 with the second leg fixed for October 5, which could be played at Easter Road.
Second-round opponents
Should they eliminate the Norwegian side, who Hibs met in the Europa League third-round qualifiers in August 2018, they will take on the winners of the match between FC Nantes of France and Armenian side Pyunik in the second round, with ties due to be played on October 26 and November 2 and Hibs scheduled at home first.
The Capital club are making their debut in the competition, established in 2013, and are one of 64 teams competing for Europe’s top youth prize.
The other side of the draw, the Champions League Path Group stage, mirrors the senior competition with Celtic and Rangers both involved.