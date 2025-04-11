Hibs vs Dundee injury and team news latest: Verdict on nine stars with two Easter Road men turning fresh blows

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST

Here is the latest injury news when it comes to Hibs vs Dundee - with two new blows at Easter Road.

Hibs face Dundee this weekend in their latest Premiership clash.

The Easter Road side are on a tremendous run of league form, winning at Rangers last week to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games. Only Celtic have beaten them across all competitions since December and it’s put them in pole position for third place.

Dundee are the next challenge and their need for points is approaching the desperate stage as they look to drag others into the relegation play-off picture. They score at will but Hibs will know Tony Docherty’s side also leak goals at an alarming rate.

There are a couple of new injury concerns for head coach David Gray to consider ahead of the weekend’s game. Here are the verdicts on nine stars ahead of Hibs against Dundee in Leith on Sunday.

Not played this year for Hibs and spell in treatment room continues.

1. Joe Newell (Hibs) - OUT

Not played this year for Hibs and spell in treatment room continues. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Being managed amid a groin problem.

2. Rudi Molotnikov (Hibs) - DOUBT

Being managed amid a groin problem. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The former Hearts loanee has been training after a groin injury but is not yet involved.

3. Scott Fraser (Dundee) - OUT

The former Hearts loanee has been training after a groin injury but is not yet involved. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Missed last week's win vs the Buddies and not expected to return.

4. Lyall Cameron - OUT

Missed last week's win vs the Buddies and not expected to return. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeEaster RoadPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice