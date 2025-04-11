Hibs face Dundee this weekend in their latest Premiership clash.

The Easter Road side are on a tremendous run of league form, winning at Rangers last week to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games. Only Celtic have beaten them across all competitions since December and it’s put them in pole position for third place.

Dundee are the next challenge and their need for points is approaching the desperate stage as they look to drag others into the relegation play-off picture. They score at will but Hibs will know Tony Docherty’s side also leak goals at an alarming rate.

There are a couple of new injury concerns for head coach David Gray to consider ahead of the weekend’s game. Here are the verdicts on nine stars ahead of Hibs against Dundee in Leith on Sunday.

1 . Joe Newell (Hibs) - OUT Not played this year for Hibs and spell in treatment room continues.

2 . Rudi Molotnikov (Hibs) - DOUBT Being managed amid a groin problem.

3 . Scott Fraser (Dundee) - OUT The former Hearts loanee has been training after a groin injury but is not yet involved.