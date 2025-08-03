Scotland striker Kieron Bowie’s quickfire double inspired Hibs to victory on the opening day of their Scottish Premiership campaign, as David Gray’s men ran out 2-1 winners over Dundee at Dens Park. The Easter Road side, leg weary and heart sore after 120 brutal minutes in their Europa League loss to Midtjylland on Thursday night, showed ability and grit to make a triumphant start to their domestic season.

Two goals in three first-half minutes from Bowie, the former Fulham forward opening his account for the season in impressive style, put Gray’s men in control after half an hour of relatively uneventful play. A Jack Iredale slip allowed Finaly Roberts to grab one back for the hosts just five minutes later.

But the visitors looked comfortable despite dipping energy levels. And they travel to Belgrade on Europa Conference League duty this week with confidence restored ahead of their third qualifying round clash with Partizan.

Roared on by a large travelling support, Hibs struggled to break down their dogged opponents in a fairly dire opening spell, in terms of entertainment. Always in control, they were finding it hard to break through the massed ranks of Dark Blue jerseys.

Bowie always looked the most likely, though. And he was rewarded for his bustling play with an opener after 27 minutes, pouncing quickly on a cross from the left that ricocheted off a defender – and spinning to finish smartly, low and hard into the far corner, with that mighty left boot.

Three minutes later, the big man had his second, courtesy of some brilliant build-up play involving Iredale, who slipped a killer pass through for the underlapping Jordan Obita. The wingback’s shot was saved by Dundee goalie Jon McCracken – but Bowie again put himself in the right place at the right time to bury the rebound.

Just as Hibs supporters might have been beginning to dream of a big score, Dundee were gifted a lifeline, Iredale’s loss of footing opening up a chance that Robertson did well to take. The visitors, to their credit, didn’t have their rhythm disrupted too greatly by the loss of a goal.

And the introduction of both Jamie McGrath and Josh Campbell early in the second half lifted Hibs, the former’s corner kick deliveries providing two good chances for the latter. McCracken was equal to the task on both occasions, however, stopping Campbell’s point-blank header and then producing a leg save to divert the attacking midfielder’s left-footed strike.

Dundee never really looked like bagging an equaliser. Hibs rarely looked troubled, despite losing a bit of zip in the legs. On to Belgrade.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 At no fault for the Dundee goal. Distribution was important in helping Hibs to control the tempo whenever the home side looked like rousing themselves. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . CB Warren O'Hora 6.5/10 Invited to step forward with the ball and break the lines, the Irishman connected with more than one telling delivery. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 A quiet sort of afternoon for the man whose spotlight-grabbing goal on Thursday night caused so much uproarious joy. | SNS Group Photo Sales