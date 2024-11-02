Hibs and Dundee United are juggling some injury concerns ahead of their duel in Leith this Sunday.

Victory for Hibs is paramount if they want to start climbing out of the Premiership’s bottom two anytime soon. Moreover, they can banish the woe of a heartbreaking 3-2 loss at Tannadice to Jim Goodwin’s team last month.

There’s a couple of fitness doubts for Hibs with one known out while United have some fitness races of their own. Head coach David Gray said of the game: “The full focus is on what we can do and how we can affect the game.

“We take the positives from the game before (against them), we know the areas that let us down, and we have to go into the game really on the front-foot with real attacking intent.”