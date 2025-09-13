Inevitable, wasn’t it? After days of debate over a VAR penalty NOT awarded to Hibs in their most recent outing, the scales of justice were quickly balanced by a late decision in their favour on an evening of high drama at Easter Road.

To say that this 3-3 draw with Dundee United was action-packed would be doing it a disservice. Nobody who tuned in for the live Premier Sports game could claim to be short changed.

Trailing 2-1 at half-time and 3-1 early in the second half, David Gray’s men had the force of nature known as Kieron Bowie to thank for dragging them back into this contest. First via a thumping finish. And then with an overhead kick to force a late penalty for handball, converted by Jamie McGrath.

In a game that went into SEVEN minutes of injury time, on an occasion that had begun in celebratory fashion as Hibs reclaimed the hoops to help mark their 150th anniversary, the result may not have been what anyone at Hibs wanted. Against rivals who finished as close to them as anyone in the battle for third place last season, though, a few in the home ranks would have ben relieved to escape with a point.

After the biggest tifo display in Easter Road history and the big ‘reveal’ showing the home side in green-and-white hooped jerseys, Hibs started well. Yet found themselves behind after 15 minutes, as a William Ferry cross was nodded beyond Jordan Smith from close range by Luca Stephenson.

They only had to wait 11 minutes for an equaliser as, in monsoon conditions, McGrath’s in-swinging corner from the left ended up in the back of the net. Rocky Bushiri was certainly in the vicinity – but couldn’t quite get away with claiming credit, even if United keeper Yehvenii Kucherenko would gladly have given up the own goal marked against his name.

Hibs created some seriously good chances in all-important spell leading up to half-time, with Kieron Bowie looking especially dangerous. But all of their good work was undone as the high line was breached just before the break.

On a tough enough day for keepers, Jordan Smith came charging out of his box to deal with a through ball down the inside right channel. Hoping to play as sweeper keeper, all he did was create an easy two-v-one and, eventually, a simple finish for Zach Sapsford.

Worse was to come with less than two full minutes of the second half gone, as a raking ball from the left found an unmarked Stephenson galloping in at the back post for his second of the game. Hibs needed a response.

Bowie always looked the most likely to provide one and, although his thumping strike beyond – or rather through – Kucherenko was initially disallowed for offside, the conclusion of a lengthy VAR check gave Hibs hope. The Scotland striker was then involved in the defining moment, as his overhead kick hit the outstretched arm of Vicko Sevelj.

Just 24 hours after Scottish FA referees chief Willie Collum admitting that Hibs SHOULD have been awarded a penalty for Jaydon Richardson’s similar attempt at goalkeeping in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren just before the international break, would they be denied again? Not this time, as VAR John Beaton called referee Dan MacFarlane over for a second view.

Awarded the penalty, with Sevelj red-carded, McGrath scored from the spot. There was still time for more drama, more chances, even another penalty appeal involving Bowie – a strong one, at that.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 5/10 Did he need to come charging out for the through ball leading to United's second? A couple of decent stops – but never good when a keeper loses three goals.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 5/10 Suffered as much as anyone in a back three who gave up far too many chances for anyone's liking.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 5.5/10 Was incorrectly credited with the first Hibs goal. His presence certainly contributed to the error by the otherwise excellent United goalie Kucherenko. Looked out of sync in the back three.