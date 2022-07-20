Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eilidh Adams and, inset, Rosie Livingstone, have been called into the Scotland U19s squad

Striker Eilidh Adams and midfielder Rosie Livingstone will join up with Pauline Hamill’s group for a two-day training camp in Largs next month.

It is a first call-up for Livingstone, who signed a new deal in June following her move to Dean Gibson’s first team. She has been capped at Under-17 level and was playing with the club’s Under-19 National Performance side prior to making the step up to senior football in January.

Adams, meanwhile, is another player who has enjoyed a rapid rise in green and white.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was named in the most recent Scotland Under-19 squad in April, scoring two goals in three games in victories against Estonia and Kazakhstan at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park to take her overall tally to three goals in six caps.