Hibs duo on scoresheet for Socceroos in crucial World Cup qualifying clash

Hibs defender Lewis Miller scored just his second goal for Australia as the Socceroos’ put in a five-star showing.

Miller and team-mate Martin Boyle - who also scored during the 5-1 win over Indonesia - started for Tony Popovic’s side in Sydney.

Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, formerly of Ajax and Barcelona, was taking charge of the visitors for the first time. And they had the chance to take the lead early on but they missed from the penalty.

In-form Boyle on the other hand took his chance from 18-yards when he slammed home the opener from the spot after 18 minutes. Miller won the penalty. Nishan Velupillay quickly added a second soon after.

Former Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine then put the hosts three ahead at the break. In the second half, Miller stooped low to head home from a corner kick on the hour mark.

Irvine - who was player of the match - then added his second and Australia’s fifth of the night to seal an important win for second-placed Oz as they chase a World Cup spot next year.

Only the top two progress automatically from the Third Phase Asia Qualifies, with the third and fourth forced into another round of qualifying.