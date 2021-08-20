Hibs duo receive Scotland U21 call-up for Euros qualifier in Turkey

Hibs players Daniel Mackay and Josh Doig have been called up to the Scotland U21 squad. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Josh Doig and Daniel Mackay have both been named in Scot Gemmill’s 22-man squad for the September 7 fixture as the Scots kick-start their qualification bid for the 2023 tournament co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

The opening Group I match will take place at the Bursa Buyuksehir Stadium, home of Bursaspor, and could see Doig make his international debut at the age group.

The 19-year-old left back, previously capped at Under 18 level, received his first call-up to the Under 21s for the friendly double-header against Northern Ireland in May but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether Doig is still a Hibs player by the time the match comes round remains to be seen as he has been heavily linked with a move away from Easter Road throughout the summer after an impressive first team breakthrough in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Mackay, meanwhile, earned his first Under 21 cap in a 3-2 win over Northern Ireland in May, playing the full 90 minutes and setting up two goals.

The 20-year-old winger has started one match for Hibs and featured four times as a substitute, including a goal-scoring appearance off the bench in the 2-1 away win over FC Santa Coloma in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, since making the summer move from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The full Scotland Under 21 squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Brian Kinnear (Rangers), Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City); Defenders – Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle) Adam Montgomery (Celtic), Stephen Welsh (Celtic); Midfielders – Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Jack Burroughs (Ross County, on loan from Coventry City), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City, on loan from Man City), Scott High (Huddersfield Town), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Josh McPake (Morecambe, on loan from Rangers), Ben Williamson (Livingston, on loan from Rangers), Daniel Mackay (Hibernian); Forwards – Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from Watford), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone, on loan from Rangers), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Jack Stretton (Derby County), Ewan Urain (Athletic Club Bilbao).

A message from the Editor: