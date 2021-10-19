Hibs duo set to start for Scotland U16s in Victory Shield match - how you can watch the game

Scotland Under-16s play their second match of the 2021 Victory Shield this afternoon in Belfast against Northern Ireland, with Hibs academy duo Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Molotnikov expected to be named in the starting line-up.

By Patrick McPartlin
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:35 am
Jacob MacIntyre, left, and Rudi Molotnikov pictured after a friendly with England in August, are due to start for Scotland Under-16s in the Victory Shield match against Northern Ireland this afternoon

MacIntyre, brother of Hibs Under-18s left-back Oscar, and Molotnikov are Scottish FA JD Performance School participants and have featured for the Easter Road side’s under-18s this season.

Both started in the 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday with Alfie Bavidge securing a hard-fought win for Stuart McLaren’s team.

This afternoon’s clash takes place at Tillysburn Park, home of Bluefin Sport Championship side Harland and Wolff Welders FC.

Kick-off is at 3pm and anyone interested in watching the game and the Capital club’s representatives, can do so on the Northern Ireland FA’s YouTube channel here.

The hosts lost their opening Victory Shield match to Wales – joint-holders of the trophy along with Scotland – with Freddie Issaka and Alfie Cunningham scoring in a 2-0 win for the Welsh.

