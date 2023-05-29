News you can trust since 1873
Hibs duo win end of season awards

On-loan Liverpool defender Lucy Parry was named Hibs Player of the Season alongside Eilidh Adams who collected the Goal of the Season award.
By Jack Dawson
Published 29th May 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:36 BST

Parry joined the Edinburgh club on a season-long loan at the start of the season from Merseyside and quickly became one of their best players. Often described as a modern-day fullback, she quickly made her presence known in the SWPL, helping to keep a solid and disciplined backline whilst also providing a substantial threat in the attacking areas. The 19-year-old even got amongst the goals throughout the season, as she became Hibs go-to penalty taker towards the end of 2022. After a brilliant campaign, Parry was named Player of the Season on Sunday night after a squad vote. With the fullback due to go back to Liverpool now the season has ended, Hibs will be hopeful that they can extend her loan deal for another season.

Adams also collected an award on Sunday night with her strike against Partick Thistle winning Goal of the Season. Voted by the fans as the number-one finish in their SWPL campaign, the striker brilliantly cut inside against the Glaswegians to curl the ball beautifully into the bottom corner from just outside the box. The 19-year-old's effort was the third goal in the game as the Edinburgh side went on to beat Partick 4-0 back in January. The striker will now be hoping to replicate her clinical finish next season as the team prepare for their next campaign under new management team.

Eilidh Adams and Lucy Parry celebrate after scoring past Dundee United. Credit: Malcolm MackenzieEilidh Adams and Lucy Parry celebrate after scoring past Dundee United. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
