Parry joined the Edinburgh club on a season-long loan at the start of the season from Merseyside and quickly became one of their best players. Often described as a modern-day fullback, she quickly made her presence known in the SWPL, helping to keep a solid and disciplined backline whilst also providing a substantial threat in the attacking areas. The 19-year-old even got amongst the goals throughout the season, as she became Hibs go-to penalty taker towards the end of 2022. After a brilliant campaign, Parry was named Player of the Season on Sunday night after a squad vote. With the fullback due to go back to Liverpool now the season has ended, Hibs will be hopeful that they can extend her loan deal for another season.