‘Heated’ dressing room discussions prompt vocal support of Gray

Hang around Hibs long enough and you’ll soon recognise that, while history doesn’t exactly repeat itself, it does often rhyme. For the guys on the front line, seeing another manager come under pressure – even at this early stage of the season - is something a recurring theme. One guaranteed to provoke a strong response.

When Martin Boyle talks about being willing to “run through a brick wall” for rookie head coach David Gray, you get the feeling that the veteran wide man means it. Almost literally, in the case of player well used to clashing shoulder-to-navel with defenders built like the proverbial concrete outhouses.

Looking forward to a derby encounter he describes in quasi-medical terms with a cheeky one-liner about the match ball needing painkillers, Boyle admitted to a degree of discomfort with the current situation, pointing out: “I've been in this movie a fair few times and it's never nice. It's never nice seeing anyone lose a job. I've been there a few times.

“I'd certainly run through a brick wall for the manager, he knows that. He can lean on me, and I can lean on him.

“We need to start giving more. That should be 100% given when you put on this shirt, you have to give everything for this football club. We need to start doing that.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the gaffer will be successful here. Albeit it's a results business, it can be ruthless. I have no doubt, we have the belief in him that we can turn this around.

“We have a group of players that will do it. Hopefully we can do that on Sunday. Not only for us, the fans, but for him because he deserves it.”

In the wake of last weekend’s horrific late collapse against Dundee United at Tannadice, with the loss of two injury-time goals – following club captain Joe Newell’s red card – turning a win into a loss, Gray has been trying to strike the right tone between righteous anger and morale-boosting encouragement. It can be dangerous for a coach, at any stage, to let rip just to make himself feel better.

Boyle provided some insight into how players themselves are getting involved in much-needed discussions at a crisis point in the campaign as he revealed: “Mostly the manager will do it, and then there's an open conversation. Everyone's entitled to their opinion.

“After a defeat, it can get quite heated. But like I say, that's only because we are in the position we are.

“If we were near the top of the league and we got beaten on Sunday, it probably wouldn't be as heated. We take it on the chin and move on.

“But just the way things are at the moment. The realisation's there and things need to change quick.

“We're all passionate. We all want the same goals at the end of the day, to win games. So if that wasn't like that (heated), then I would be worried. But everyone's had their bit to play. Everyone's spoken up. And hopefully change is coming.”

The old adage about players automatically lifting themselves for this fixture, in particular, may be slightly overplayed. Yet it’s interesting to hear an Edinburgh Derby veteran like Boyle still speak with excitement about facing old foes.

“I enjoy the build-up, the atmosphere,’ he said, adding: “It's incredible. The passion from everyone.

“The first ten minutes of the game, it's frantic. The ball needs a paracetamol and all! It's brilliant.

“Like I say, it's the perfect game to be playing in. And they're the games you want to be playing in. If you can't get excited for an Edinburgh derby, then what's the point? So yes, I'm really excited.

“I hope everyone else through there is excited. There's a lot of boys who haven't played in a derby before. But I'm sure when you hear that atmosphere, the adrenaline levels will rise.”

With his pace and creativity, Boyle often finds himself the target of what more old-fashioned coaches might call a ‘reducer’ early in games. Within reason, he knows what to expect.

“Yes, I've had that for years,” he said that, when asked about the likelihood of being clattered – fairly, if possible, although defenders aren’t always fussy – in the opening exchanges, the Socceroos winger adding: “I embrace that. It's part of my game.

“I hope we can get the ball down. I hope we can be as attacking as possible. Get on the front foot, create opportunities. And we'll take it from there.

“I am certainly confident, and there's a group of people in there that we are confident that we can turn this around, first and foremost. The individual errors and things that we're doing at the moment, we're getting punished for. Maybe it's like that because we're down there.”

Boyle admits that losing games through a lack of focus in the closing stages has been a problem, confessing: “I think a lot of people can see the trend near the end of the game. We're giving away points, which is not ideal.

“We've nearly got the points in the bag and we've kind of given it away. we've given it to other teams. I think in those closing minutes we need to wise up a bit more. We need to get clear of the ball and switch on that a little bit more extra.

“There's a lot more experienced players than me, even. But I think being around the environment a long time and seeing it all being here helps. I think just in terms of trust, the gaffer knows the kind of person I am.

“As long as I'm a charismatic person, as soon as I cross that line, it's a flip of the switch. I keep saying I'm not the most vocal guy, but I demand standards on the pitch. I try to drive it with my own performances.

“We all know what’s needed this weekend. And football is mad. Especially in this league, it can turn on its head quickly.”