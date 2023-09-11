Grant Scott insists that Hibs’ 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle shows how far the club have progressed so far this season.

It is no secret that Hibs had a tough start to the new campaign. Defeats to Glasgow City and Celtic paired with draws with Dundee United and Spartans made it clear that work needed to be done. After a complete revamp in the summer with multiple comings and goings, it was clear that it would take time for, what was essentially a new squad to start ticking. Yet, on the biggest stage, a young Hibs squad showed the potential they had on Sunday as they completely nullified their rivals in their own backyard.

“We could have come out of the game with nothing, we could have drawn but the fact that we have beat Hearts today, we didn’t manage to do that last season,” Scott told the Edinburgh Evening News. “That for me shows that there is progress. We are a better football team now, we didn’t always show it today, but we have managed to get in front and see it out. I just hope that the players now have that additional bit of belief from having had this result.”

The result means Hibs are only one point off Hearts with two more games to go before the international break. The win also had the added bonus of the Capital Cup returning to the green side of Edinburgh after the Jam Tarts took it off them earlier this year. Scott now hopes that some momentum can be spurred from the victory. However, the Edinburgh side’s fixtures don’t get any easier with Scott’s team set to face down in-form Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Sunday's win was Grant Scott's first Edinburgh derby victory. Credit: David Mollison