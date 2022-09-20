Hibs: Eilidh Adams named in Scotland Under-19 squad for Euro qualifiers
Eilidh Adams has been named in the Scotland Women under-19 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifying triple-header against Spain, Finland, and Croatia.
Pauline Hamill’s side will play all their matches in Edinburgh, at Spartans’ Ainslie Park stadium.
Scotland take on the Spaniards on Wednesday October 5, Finland on Saturday October 8, and round off the series by facing Switzerland on Tuesday October 11.
Adams has become a regular fixture for the under-19s and scored a spectacular goal against Slovakia during the last training camp, having progressed through the Scotland youth ranks and featuring at under-16 and under-17 level, captaining the former.
Hibs Women are next in league action on Sunday October 25 when they make the short trip to Ainslie Park to take on Spartans on SWPL1 duty.
Spartans currently sit ahead of Hibs in the table, a point ahead, having posted some eye-catching wins against Aberdeen and Hearts.
But victory for Hibs would see them leapfrog their near neighbours and potentially move up to fourth depending on how other results pan out on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Dean Gibson’s side have been drawn to face Hamilton Accies in the second round of the SWPL Cup.
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday October 2.
The other ties saw Glasgow City paired with Aberdeen; Hearts drawn at home to Spartans, Kilmarnock hosting Gartcairn, Motherwell and Dundee United doing battle at K-Park, current holders Celtic travelling to face Partick Thistle, Queen’s Park welcoming Rangers to Tinto Park, and Stirling University taking on Glasgow Women.