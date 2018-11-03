Hibs’ Emerson Hyndman relished the derby passion – and the ‘hatred’

Hibs midfielder Emerson Hyndman has revealed he relished the white-hot cauldron of Tynecastle, claiming the “hatred” between the rival fans gives the game an edge.

Admitting it wasn’t quite like the family atmosphere of sport in the United States, the American internationalist was well prepared for the trip to Gorgie having previously experienced Old Firm games while on loan at Rangers.

He said: “In any match like that you are going to feel some level of hatred. Both teams want to win, both teams want bragging rights, the fans want bragging rights and we all want to prove we are better.

“In a situation like that, you are on a small pitch, fans are shouting at you and it really brings it out of you and you want to do whatever it takes. I think when that applies to the fans also then things might get a bit out of control at times. The good thing is it doesn’t happen all the time.”

Asked to explain why he used the word hatred, the on-loan Bournemouth player said: “By that I mean the history. I don’t go into a game hating the opposition, not by any stretch. But I go into it knowing what it means to other people and fans here will have a history from past games.”