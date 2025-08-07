‘No secrets’ insists opposition boss - so where can Hibs hurt Serbs?

A patient approach, an obvious danger man, some very definite weaknesses that Hibs can exploit. The opposition on analysis of Partizan Belgrade that landed on David Gray’s desk will be much more detailed than that, of course – but those are the most apparent points to be gleaned from a shuffle through the most interesting clips and easily understood data.

There is so much focus on the, ahem, other challenges facing visitors to Belgrade, a city notorious for the ferocity of its welcome on big footballing nights, that it’s easy enough to overlook the sport itself. Partizan, who blasted their way past Ukrainian side FC Oleksandriya in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, represent a very real tactical and technical challenge for Gray and his players.

Starting with the basics, they’re a 4-1-4-1/4-3-3 team in most situations, depending on where the ball is. Which is likely to cause Hibs a couple of problems – but also present numerous opportunities to get at Partizan’s back line.

Serbs will gamble at times

Photo 1 - Partizan are prone to leaving players high up the park | Wyscout

Quite considered in their build-up, they will press with intent in the middle of the park. And are prone to leaving a few players high up the park, in the right circumstances, as photo 1 demonstrates.

In terms of danger men, Milan Vukotic stands out. He can make mischief in the most limited of spaces. But benefits from the fact that Partizan’s entire approach often seems designed to generate room for his talents to flourish.

Danger man Vukotic could beat you in a phone box

Photo 2 - this leads to a shot on goal by star man penned in | Wyscout

In photo 2, you’d suggest that the opposition have Vukotic exactly where they want him. Incredibly, though, he gets away a testing shot from this position.

More at ease beginning wide and cutting inside, photo 3 illustrates how Partizan look to use him. This snapshot comes as a quick counter-attack has been deliberately slowed down in order to generate precisely the advantage they want; Vukotic rewarded them in this instance, with a goal.

Partizan work to make space for star

Photo 3 - looking for switch to Vukotic in space | Wyscout

Defensively, Partizan’s youth and inexperience become evident. Susceptible to a quick counter – music to the ears of Martin Boyle – and vulnerable to midfield runners, they will give you chances.

The goalkeeper doesn’t exactly have a telepathic understanding with his defenders, either. So pressing at restarts wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Basic build-up

Photo 4 - Belgrade opt for simple 2-3 build-up from goal kicks | Wyscout

Srdjan Blagojevic’s boys don’t try to reinvent the wheel from restarts, with a standard build-up at goal kicks shown in photo 4. But occasionally you will find one of the midfielders dropping into receive the ball from the ‘keeper in a bid to draw opponents onto them, creating space to paly around the press (photo 5).

The occasional tactical twist

Photo 5 - inviting pressure to play around it | Wycout

There’s nothing here that Hibs won’t have seen before, in other words. No secret weapons lurking at set pieces.

Blagojevic, asked yesterday if he had any surprises up his sleeve for David Gray, pointed out: “In this era of modern technology, YouTube, social media and Wyscout, it is hard to hide anything. And of course the Hibernian scout has come to see us, just as we sent someone to watch them.

“Just having the information won’t make the difference. What makes the difference is how the coaches prepare their counter-plan.”

Hibs correspondent John Greechan holds a UEFA B Licence in coaching and a Certificate in Advanced Tactical Analysis from Barca Innovation Hub Universitas.