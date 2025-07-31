A stunning goal in the dying minutes of extra time saw Hibs crash out of the Europa League in heart-breaking fashion on a night of high drama at Easter Road, as Junior Brumado’s spectacular over-head kick pitched David Gray’s men into the Conference League. The Edinburgh side will now face Partizan in Belgrade next week after losing 2-1 on the night, 3-2 on aggregate, to European regulars Midtjylland.

On a night when both teams had goals disallowed for offside, a stunning Daniel Osorio strike four minutes into extra time looked to have put Midtjylland into the third qualifying round. But that man Rocky Bushiri popped up with an injury-time equaliser at the end of the first half of extra time, rifling an Elie Youan cross into the roof of the net to spark absolute bedlam among a record home crowd.

But agony was to follow the ecstasy. And a night that had begun with such high hopes, with potential new signing Grant Hanley watching from the main stand, ended in disappointing. Or at least a few quickly altered travel plans.

After a blistering start on a par with last week’s opening exchanges at the MCH Arena, Hibs actually thought they’d broken the deadlock with 15 minutes on the clock. Kieron Bowie certainly didn’t look offside as he thumped Jordan Obita’s low cross into the roof of the net – but a flag for Martin Boyle’s starting position cut celebrations short.

Hibs looked at their best in that opening quarter hour, with Jamie McGrath firing over the bar after a nice set-up by Bowie. But there was always an air of menace about Midtjylland.

Jordan Smith made a trio of good saves before half-time to keep his team alive, while in-demand Daniel Osorio blazed a great chance over the bar after a slip by Jack Iredale. Making it to the break without conceding at least allowed Gray’s men to regroup and recover from a ferocious effort against extremely athletic opposition.

High drama was to come early in the second half, as opposition danger man Franculino Dju calmly slotted beyond Smith after a long ball over the top with 53 minutes on the clock. The cheer when the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR check could have been heard in Herning.

Hibs were energised by that decision, Chris Cadden immediately responding with a well-hit shot that was spilled tantalisingly without the rebound being put away. Inevitably, though, Midtjylland created more chances as the game went on, bringing quality – and vast European experience – off the bench to poke and prod at home defences.

Boyle was obviously offside when he broke through to cross for a Nicky Cadden ‘goal’ into time added on. Oh, how Hibs would have loved to have avoided the burden of extra time.

The goal this game so desperately needed came, alas, not from the home side. But from the left boot of Osorio, a player coveted by many a major club in leagues across Europe; there was nothing Smith could have done to prevent the ball screaming past him on its way into the net.

Nicky Cadden and Bushiri both came close with efforts as Hibs, throwing on attacking players in pursuit of an equaliser, went for broke. And then Rocky did what Rocky does, with a huge assist from the fast feet and excellent delivery of substitute Youan.

Ah man, it looked as if they were going to make it to penalties. Midtjylland even changed their keeper in anticipation of spot kicks.

At least they lost to an absolute worldie. Scant consolation, right?

1 . GK Jordan Smith 8/10 Nothing he could have done about either of Midtjylland's goals. Made a series of big saves and important interventions on a night when Hibs needed him to be at his very best. Outstanding.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7/10 Distribution from the back was crucial in setting the early tempo for Hibs. Incredibly important sliding block saved a certain goal late in the first half. Generally reliable.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 9/10 Hold that thought ... The big man loves a 'Sliding Doors' moment. Made a couple of crucial interventions at the back. Then popped up to score a vital equaliser. In injury time at the end of the first half of extra time. As you do. Well, as he does.