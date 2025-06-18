Can David Gray’s men find the formula to leave data dons Midtjylland stumped?

Hibs have been handed the toughest possible footballing challenge - but one of the easier logistical tests - for their opening fixtures in season 2024-45 after being drawn against regular European adventurers FC Midtjylland in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. They’ll travel to Denmark on July 24, before hosting the second leg at Easter Road on July 31.

Although Midtjylland undoubtedly represent the strongest seeded team Hibs could have been pitted against in today’s low-key draw in Nyon, there are a couple of bonuses for David Gray’s team. Starting with the fact that they know exactly who they’ll be playing, instead of waiting on the winners of a first qualifying round tie that won’t be settled until just a week before the second qualifying round kicks off.

Europa League second qualifying round - ties to be played July 24 and 31

First leg at home FC Lugano Paksi FC/CFR Cluj Saba/Celje AEK Larnaca/Partizan Belgrade Levski Sofia/Hapoel Beer-Sheva SC Braga Banik Ostrava Legia Warsaw/FC Aktobe Anderlecht Spartak Trnava/BK Hacken Sheriff Tiraspol/FC Prishtina Utrecht FC Midtjylland Hibernian Besiktas Shakhtar Donetksk/Ilves Tampere

That means the Edinburgh club can immediately start preparing travel and accommodation plans. And they’ll be just as relieved to have avoided the potentially risky trip to the disputed region of Transnistria, right on the Ukrainian border, to face Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

Midtjylland are renowned as being at the forefront of data analysis and progressive coaching methods, having pioneered the use of scientific methods to beat the market by buying hot prospects at a low price - and selling them on for fortunes.

Euro veterans faced Liverpool and Ajax in Champions League

Thomas Thomasberg’s team only just missed out on a second straight Danish title last season, finishing just a point behind Copenhagen. They’re European veterans at the highest level, having reached the group stages of the Champions League as recently as season 2020-21, even if they did finish bottom of Group D behind Liverpool, Atalanta and Ajax. Regular qualifiers for some sort of UEFA competition, they didn’t quite make it past the new league stages of the Europa League last season, missing out on the knock-out stages in a play-off.

Hibs will be hoping, meanwhile, that star player Dario Osorio - a 21-year-old Chilean given free reign to attack across the front line - is sold before Gray’s men travel to Denmark for that first leg. Marseille and Real Betis are just two of the European clubs linked with Osorio.

Even if they lose their top young talent, Midtjylland boast plenty of firepower. Veteran Polish international striker Adam Buksa is a threat, while 20-year-old Guinea Bissau forward Francolino Dju will also take some stopping.

Hibs face up to three European parachutes to break their fall this season, despite missing out on the guaranteed Conference League spot snatched out of their grasp by Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win. Should they fail to get past Midtjylland, Gray’s men - who finished third in the Scottish Premiership - will drop into the third qualifying round for the Conference League. Get past the Danes and they’ll be guaranteed at least a Conference League play-off, even if they lose in the Europa League third qualifying round.