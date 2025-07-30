Record home crowd dreaming of more Sunshine on Leith joy in crucial clash

Hibs have produced some spectacular scenes at Easter Road in the past year, as David Gray’s team climbed from the foot of the table to finish third in the Scottish Premiership. Tomorrow night against Midtjylland, they have the chance to add to their reputation as crowd pleasers.

The prize for beating the Danes is a place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they’d face Norwegian side Fredrikstad. The losers from this tie will drop into the Conference League, where they’ll almost certainly be pitted against Partizan Belgrade.

Easter Road itself will be a crucial factor in how things pan out after last week’s 1-1 draw, with the lack of travelling fans - Midtjylland expect to bring just a few hundred - allowing Hibs to open up most of the away end. That means they’ll have a RECORD home attendance of over 18,500 on the night.