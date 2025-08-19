It’s the biggest European tie Easter Road has hosted since … well, that’s where the debate begins. No matter your vintage or your understanding of Hibernian history, though, few dispute that this Europa Conference League play-off against Legia Warsaw deserves its place in the pantheon of enormous contests across the ages.
Where does it rank, in the long and illustrious story of a club celebrating its 150th anniversary year? There’s little point in listing games in a strict order, given how much football has changed over the decades. But, certainly in the modern era, this contest with formidable-but-beatable opposition holds the potential to be one of the great experiences for Hibs fans.
In Edinburgh on Thursday night, and then in the Polish capital a week later, David Gray’s men have the chance to become the first side to reach the group stage/league phase of European football since UEFA did away with the old straight knock-out format for their club competitions. That, in itself, elevates this far above the norm for a side who still revel in their historic status as European pioneers.
And to those who say that, well, Hibs reached the exact same stage of the European Conference League a couple of seasons ago? With all due respect, and bearing in mind how much fun everyone had in Birmingham, drawing Aston Villa put a full stop to all hope and ambition for a team who would lose their manager in between the first and second legs of that one-sided 8-0 aggregate loss.
This feels different. Because Hibs have more than a fighting chance to get past Legia. And, yes, because it’s hard to remember a more exciting time to be an Easter Road regular.
Because it’s ‘Sir’ David Gray at the helm. Because of how hard the start to his managerial career was. Because he came through the fire tempered and strengthened harder than steel. And because they’ve had to do things the hard way, since Aberdeen’s shock Scottish Cup victory over Treble-chasing Celtic robbed them of guaranteed league phase football as a prize for finishing third in the Scottish Premiership.
As another Easter Road sell-out looms, with fans no doubt happy that at least this big European night CAN’T go to extra time, let’s take a look back at some of the truly great contests – home and abroad – in the history of Hibs.