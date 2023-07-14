News you can trust since 1873
Hibs' European plans still unclear as Andorran clubs' first-leg results offer few clues

Hibs are still no further forward in their efforts to discover their Europa Conference League second qualifying round opposition – or even where they’ll be playing and when.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

The Capital club know they will face either Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra or Faroese side Víkingur Gøta, who were drawn together in the first qualifying round. The two teams played last night in Andorra la Vella with the home side recording a 2-1 victory. But as Hibs know only too well, playing in the Faroes can be a real leveller – after a 6-1 victory in Edinburgh over NSÍ Runavik back in July 2018, they conceded four goals in Toftir – and that tie is anything but over just yet.

Raúl Mihai Feher opened the scoring on 28 minutes with Ander El Haddadi Arrillaga doubling their advantage in first-half injury time. Sølvi Vatnhamar reduced arrears from the penalty spot on the hour mark, with all to play for in the return leg. Inter’s compatriots Santa Coloma, who were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Hibs at the 2QR stage in 2021, drew 1-1 in Wales with Penybont, Mario Mourelo del Huerto’s 36th-minute strike cancelled out by Christopher Venables’ equaliser.

As for Hibs’ first involvement in this year’s tournament, they are scheduled to play their 2QR first-leg tie at home on Thursday July 27, with the return leg taking place away on Thursday August 3. If Víkingur progress, or Inter win and Santa Coloma lose to Penybont, then Hibs will be in Edinburgh a week on Thursday, and away seven days later. But if Santa Coloma and Inter both progress to the second qualifying round then Hibs will travel to the tiny principality in the eastern Pyrenees for the first leg on July 27, and host Inter in Edinburgh on August 3.

Hibs in action against Santa Coloma in Andorra. Picture: Pedro Salado/SNS GroupHibs in action against Santa Coloma in Andorra. Picture: Pedro Salado/SNS Group
Hibs in action against Santa Coloma in Andorra. Picture: Pedro Salado/SNS Group
Santa Coloma against Penybont kicks off at 4pm next Thursday with Víkingur and Inter facing off at 7pm. Penybont, formed just ten years ago through the merger of Bridgend Town and Bryntirion Athletic, are participating in their first European campaign and could find Andorra a tough place to go in the return leg. Hibs, leading 3-0 from the first leg, went behind in the return leg against Santa Coloma before goals from Jamie Murphy and Dan MacKay sealed an aggregate win and victory on the day.

