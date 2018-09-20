Hibs even bigger than I thought, says new signing Miquel Nelom

Dutch defender Miquel Nelom admitted Hibs were “even bigger than I thought” after sealing his move to Easter Road.

The 27-year-old former Feyenoord left-back has signed a one-year deal with Neil Lennon’s side. Nelom, capped twice by the Netherlands, spent seven years with the Rotterdam club, playing 127 times. He played for Sparta Rotterdam on loan last season before becoming a free agent.

Nelom said: “It feels great. I am happy to be here and to have the opportunity to start at Hibernian.

“My first impression of the manager is that he is very enthusiastic. I also saw him as a player at Celtic and I know a bit about him as a manager. I’m sure he will be a good manager for me.

“I have been here a couple of days now and it’s been great. I have heard a few stories about Edinburgh, now that I am here I can see the city centre and the countryside. It looks good.

“The club is even bigger than I thought. The facilities and the stadium are all nice. I can’t wait to play on the pitch and show what I’ve got.”

Nelom will provide competition to Lewis Stevenson for the left-back position and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s match at Dundee.

He becomes the ninth summer signing at Easter Road following the captures of Stevie Mallan, Florian Kamberi, Daryl Horgan and Mark Milligan, plus loan players Adam Bogdan, Emerson Hyndman, Thomas Agyepong and Jamie Maclaren.