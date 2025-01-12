Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star has shared his reasons for making a move out of Hibs this transfer window.

Nohan Kenneh admits frustration crept in for him at Hibs as he begins to impress at Ross County.

The midfielder has gone straight into manager Don Cowie’s starting XI and featured again on Saturday during a Premiership defeat to Celtic. Prior to that, he impressed in away victories against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, moving to the Highlands on loan until the end of the season, having previously spent temporary time with the Staggies.

Kenneh was unable to break into the Hibs first team under head coach David Gray this season and the former Leeds United prospect says not being able to contribute was leaving him agitated. He said: “If I say I have not been frustrated, I’m lying to you – as a player you want to play football every time.

“Not being able to help the team, at all basically, was quite frustrating. I feel mentally I was very strong. I had the right people around me – my family and team-mates – telling me to keep my head up and stay positive.

“Mentally I had to be ready, and as you can see, it’s not like: ‘He has not been playing for a while.’ I have been mentally switched on. It was frustrating, but as a player, you’ve got to be ready.

“It shows as a footballer that things can change. No matter if you are going through a bad spell, just keep your head high and work hard. I’m absolutely delighted to be back. It was a no-brainer when Ross County came in for me. Don was always very approachable when he was assistant manager.

“I had a phone call with him, and it wasn’t like a new person – he knew me and I knew him. It was the easiest conversation I have had. I had a good spell here before, and I wanted to come back and improve myself again even more.

“For me as a player, I know myself, and in terms of decision-making I am better, and my game awareness is better. I am obviously wiser, and all my defensive attributes are still there, but I am still working hard to add to my game.”

Cowie said of his Hibs loanee: “As assistant manager when he was here the first spell, I was really keen to get Nohan back. He’s totally different to the other midfielders we’ve got. He’s got a real physical presence in that area. He’s chomping at the bit, he had no football at Hibs this season, so he was really keen to come.

“I think everyone can see the impact he’s had in two really difficult games away from home where you’ve got to dig deep and put your body on the line.