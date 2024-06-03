Hibs exodus gathers pace as former Euro hero moves on

Blaney, centre, celebrates his goal with his team-mates including Malek Zaid, left, and Oscar MacIntyre, right

Reducing squad size a clear priority for Mackay

Hibs have transferred former academy prospect Jacob Blaney to Crusaders as new sporting director Malky Mackay starts to reduce the club’s bloated first-team squad to a more manageable number. Blaney, who will officially join the Belfast side for their pre-season beginning on June 10, had been under contract until the end of next season – and was considered part of a ‘golden’ youth team who performed with such aplomb in elite European competition.

But Hibs have done a deal - which includes a sell-on clause - to let the 19-year-old centre-half pursue first-team football in the NIFL Premiership. Blaney, who scored against Borussia Dortmund and Molde as Hibs went on their remarkable run in the UEFA Youth League in season 2022-23, hasn’t been able to make the leap to first-team regular despite making his debut at the age of just 17.

He's since been loaned out to Stenhousemuir and East Fife, making nine appearances for the Fifers in the second half of last season. Blaney’s departure takes another centre-half out of the equation for a Hibs squad desperately short in that area.

Mackay, who officially began his term as sporting director on Saturday, has been working hard behind the scenes to give the new head coach– whoever that may be – a more manageable group. At the end of a calamitous campaign that saw two managers sacked, Hibs were briefly left with a total of 44 senior players registered to the club.