Hibs' expected starting XI for trip to St Mirren - with predicted changes and formation switch

The Easter Road side have picked up four points thanks to those late interventions and provided more drama for supporters to enjoy in 360 minutes than they managed in 19 games under Shaun Maloney last term.

But there must come a time when they stop relying on excitement in the dying embers and instead dominate matches for the majority. Lee Johnson will be seeking to do just that this Saturday when his side travel to St Mirren.

The manager tried a 3-5-2 system last weekend before switching back to the 4-3-3, so we can assume he’ll stick with that.

There’s also some good news on the injury front with Elias Melkersen and Lewis Stevenson back in contention to play, while Kyle Magennis has resumed training – though is still a few weeks away from a full return.

Here's how we think they’ll line-up...

1. GK - David Marshall The goalkeeper has made a fine start to his career at Easter Road.

2. DR - Chris Cadden Lewis Miller came on as substitute to patrol the same wing as Cadden in the final minutes against Rangers, but it's unlikely he'll replace the former Motherwell man for this one.

3. DL - Marijan Cabraja Put in an excellent showing last week in trying circumstances off the bench so soon after losing his father.

4. DRC - Ryan Porteous Even when Hibs switched from the back three to the back four last weekend, Porteous remained on the right side of defence - which is where he should be.