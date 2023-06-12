Hibs extend Utilita partnership - but confirm new shirt sponsor ahead of 2023/24 campaign

Instead, the firm has agreed to become the Easter Road side’s junior replica shirt sponsor as part of the ongoing relationship. Hibs and Utilita have worked closely since joining forces in 2016, particularly in terms of community outreach programmes including the 2022 Christmas Day appeal when 500 members of the local community were treated to lunch at the club’s stadium.

Hibs’ Head of Commercial Murray Milligen said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to extend the partnership, adding: “From the outset, it was clear that Utilita was an organisation that had purpose, and a clear vision for how they wanted to work alongside the club, so it’s fantastic that we’ve been able to extend our relationship beyond 2023. Hibs are immensely proud of the role it plays within the community, so teaming up with organisations that understand and share our values is hugely important.”

James Heyes, Head of Group Partnerships at Utilita, said: “It’s been an honour and privilege for the last two seasons to partner with the Hibees as front of shirt sponsor. Over this period, we’ve collaborated on innovative digital content, strengthened our relationship with the Hibs Community Foundation through various projects and continued to maintain our role as a pillar of the community through selling official Hibs merchandise at the Utilita Energy Hub in Newkirkgate Shopping Centre.

Hibs won't have Utilita as their shirt sponsor next season - although the energy firm's logo will be carried on children's replica shirts

“We are thrilled to build on our long-standing partnership. We really appreciate the unwavering support from everyone connected to the club and we are excited for success on and off the pitch in 2023/24 and beyond.”

Hibs first carried shirt sponsorship in 1977, with sportswear firm Bukta emblazoned across the front of the club’s shirts. They were followed by Fisher’s Alfa Romeo, Insave, P&D Windows, and the iconic Frank Graham Group logo on the shirts at the time of the 1991 Skol Cup success. Since then Hibs have been sponsored by Macbean Protective Clothing, Calor, Carlsberg, Whyte & Mackay, McEwan Fraser, Crabbie’s, Marathon Bet, the Hibernian Community Foundation, and Utilita. For the 2020/21 season, Hibs carried a ‘Thank You NHS’ message in place of a shirt sponsor.