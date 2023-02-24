The winger, who set up the opening goal for Will Fish from a corner, pulled up with around ten minutes remaining of the first half as he chased a long ball down the East Stand touchline. He received treatment on the pitch before being replaced by on-loan Middlesbrough forward Matthew Hoppe, who scored the second goal on his home debut for the team.

McGeady has already undergone initial tests but Hibs will send the attacker for further scans with results expected towards the end of next week. After featuring in the Premier Sports Cup group stages the former Republic of Ireland internationalist missed the first 16 games of the league season after suffering a recurrence of the injury that hampered his last season at previous club Sunderland during a 1-0 friendly win against Norwich City at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his return to the team he has played nine times, setting up two goals, and played a key run in the Capital club’s six games with defeat.

Aiden McGeady pulls up with a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock

Injuries have had a devastating impact on the squad with 18 first-team players missing at least one competitive game through injury, including lengthy spells on the sidelines for McGeady, Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych, Kyle Magennis, Harry McKirdy, and Kevin Nisbet.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Kilmarnock game, manager Lee Johnson admitted the injury did not look good for the 36-year-old nor the team, who are aiming to keep the pressure on rivals Hearts in third, with just five points separating the Edinburgh teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad