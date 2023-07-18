Reports suggested the 20-year-old would travel to Edinburgh with the Old Trafford squad for their friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday July 19, but remain in the Capital while the rest of the squad jet out to America, where they are scheduled to play games against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California; Real Madrid at NFL side Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, and Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

But Fish, who played 45 minutes of United’s 2-0 victory over Leeds United in Oslo last week, looks set to prolong his stay with the Red Devils first-team squad, at least until the end of this month. That would rule him out of the first leg of Hibs’ UEFA Europa Conference League second-round qualifier against either Víkingur Gøta or Inter Club d’Escaldes with United not set to return to the UK until early August ahead of their home friendly with French side Lens on Saturday August 5.

Hibs have an agreement in place with the English Premier League side for the return of Fish on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and expect the defender to join up with the team after the Stateside trip and in time for the cinch Premiership opener against St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday August 6.

Will Fish featured for Manchester United in their pre-season friendly with Leeds at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadium last week. Picture: Ash Donelon/Getty Images

Speaking about the pursuit of Fish, Johnson told the Daily Record: “We’re in constant contact with Manchester United and I am in constant contact with Will himself. I’m very positive about that one. But until it is signed, sealed, and delivered it’s not one I can guarantee is going to happen.”