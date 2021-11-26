Hibs fail in bid to overturn Christian Doidge red card

Christian Doidge heads for the dressing room after his red card against Ross County

The Welshman, who had entered the match as a 66th minute substitute for Kevin Nisbet, was given his marching orders by referee Gavin Duncan just 18 minutes later following a challenge on Staggies midfielder David Cancola.

Easter Road chiefs confirmed they would challenge the sending-off and an SFA Fast Track Tribunal Hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Hibs claimed wrongful dismissal but the panel threw the claim out and as a result the 28-year-old will have to sit out the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday November 27 and the visit of Rangers on Wednesday December 1.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that our appeal against Christian Doidge’s sending off against Ross County has been unsuccessful.

"After receiving our appeal, the SFA have deemed his sending off was not a case of wrongful dismissal, which means that Doidge will serve a two-match ban.

“He will miss our games against St Johnstone and Rangers.”

Speaking after the game on Wednesday night Hibs boss Jack Ross described the referee’s performance as “inconsistent”, adding: “At the time I thought [Doidge’s red card] was harsh. I was told it was for violent conduct and from my position I can’t see how that was the case. The referee was a lot closer than me so I will look at it again.

“If we have been harshly dealt with then I’ll protect the players. If we have not been harshly dealt with, then we can’t show that ill-discipline.”

