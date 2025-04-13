Hibs extended their unbeaten league run to a staggering 17 straight games with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Dundee, as David Gray’s men matched a club record set way back in 1948, when the legendary Famous Five were building their individual and collective reputations as all-time greats. Rocky Bushiri marked his 100th appearance for the club with the opener after 25 minutes, before substitute Kieron Bowie – only on the park five minutes - doubled the home side’s lead with just over 20 to go.

Dwight Gayle made an even quicker impact off the bench, taking just three minutes to settle in before putting this game beyond all doubt with a fine finish – before Bowie netted his second to end the scoring ss Hibs tightened their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership heading into the split. It was no more than Gray’s men deserved on a day when they comprehensively outclassed the visitors.

Hibs had already created a handful of half chances, none better than Mykola Kuharevich hitting the post at the culmination of a counter-attack led by Junior Hoilett, when the opener arrived. Martin Boyle’s in-swinging corner from the left dropped tantalisingly into the six-yard area – and Bushiri applied a sweet left-footed volley for his fourth of the season.

The big man loves a big moment. Having scored dramatic late equalisers against both Aberdeen and Rangers, not to mention a Scottish Cup winner on a tricky Friday night in Ayr, the nonchalance of his technique here made up for any lack of dramatic tension on the day.

Hibs didn’t really need to get out of second gear to keep Dundee at arm’s length. Which might have explained the slight lull in play early in the second half, as the pace and intensity seemed to drop.

Gray went to his bench in search of energy and intent. And was almost rewarded within seconds, the pester power of Bowie almost causing Joe Shaughnessy to score a spectacular own goal.

If most could see the killer second coming, eventually, few would have predicted the exact details of the goal that put the visitors to bed. Lewis Miller barrelling forward from the right side of the Hibs back three, ending up on the left wing after a one-two with Jordan Obita, was surprising enough; watching the Socceroos star deliver the perfect cut-back for Bowie’s thumping left-footed finish was an unexpected treat.

Veteran forward Gayle made it 3-0 with 77 minutes on the clock, taking a neat lay-off from strike partner Bowie and creating just enough space to send a low shot beyond the helpless Trevor Carson. And Bowie, not to be outdone, netted a fourth as he headed home a cross from Nicky Cadden – another impact sub – with seven minutes remaining.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 7/10 Got away with one loose pass – and made a fine stop from Simon Murray with the game still goalless. Fully deserved another clean sheet for the record. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Lewis Miller 8/10 An absolute buzzbomb of energy at both ends of the park. What a run – and what a final ball – for the second goal as the man on the right side of the back three charged into the left wing area and delivered the perfect cut-back for Bowie. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 7.5/10 Loves a big moment. Marked his 100th appearance for Hibs with a superbly taken goal to open the scoring. | SNS Group Photo Sales