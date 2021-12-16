Hibs fan, 5, given surprise of his life after social media abuse

The youngster from Edinburgh received a tour of the team’s training ground and a ‘golden ticket’ to this cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

In November, Jacob’s father posted on Twitter that he was taking his son to Hampden for the first time ever, which resulted in the young supporter being an unfortunate victim of some online discrimination before the semi-final against Rangers.

Consequently, Macklin Motors, an official partner of the Easter Road club, stepped in and surprised him with an experience of a lifetime.

Paul Hanlon, Josh Doig, Chris Cadden and Joe Newell with five-year-old Jacob at Hibernian Training Centre

In a video released by the club, Hibs TV presenter and supporter Gordon Smart surprises young Jacob and his father Fraser Ogilvie with a special trip.

Jacob, whose hero is striker Martin Boyle, is asked in the video on the way to the Hibernian Training Centre, who he thinks is faster off the mark? Himself, or the Hibs frontman.

“Definitely me! I’m way faster”, says Jacob.

The video then shows Jacob taken pitch side where, after training, the first team squad meet him for a kickaround and reserve goalkeeper Maciej Dąbrowski hands over a pair of gloves.

Jacob, clearly blown away by the experience, is then asked to join the team inside where he bumps into his hero, Boyle.

The striker gives him a pair of signed boots and Jacob joins the team in the training ground canteen for lunch.

The video culminates in a final treat from Jacob’s hero striker, as he is given tickets to the showpiece.

