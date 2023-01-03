Hibs fans call for change, but disagree over next steps as manager, players and owner come under fire

Two wins out of 11, six points from a possible 33, the joint worst defence in the league in terms of goals conceded: Lee Johnson knows things need to change. Some supporters are calling for the manager to go. Some believe it is the recruitment strategy and process that needs to be dismantled and rebuilt. Others are even calling for a change of ownership.

The problem with the first two solutions is that the January transfer window has just opened. Sack Johnson now and there would be limited time to install a replacement and have him overhaul the squad by January 31. Restructuring the player recruitment process is not straightforward either when the window is already open.

Johnson told reporters his team needs to use the 3-0 defeat to Hearts as a “reset button” for the rest of the season. This month he wants a clear out, complaining of “mediocrity” in his squad, and said that will probably have to happen before bringing “two or three quality players in”.

He needs to make these changes to his squad while similtneously stopping the rot on the pitch. Results must improve and another Edinburgh derby is looming large too, this time in the Scottish Cup. It will be an interesting few weeks. But what do the fans want? This is what they have had to say on social media:

Paul Methven: “A manager stands and falls by his team selection and tactics. Lee Johnson started Fish and McKirdy, who were both signed when he was manager. How is this not his fault? What’s he paid for?”

Mike Elliott: “It’s not good enough from the team and the manager and his staff. Sorry to say, Lee Johnson needs to go. It’s becoming a farce at Easter Road. Something needs to change and very fast or relegation is a real possibility.”

Robert Kennedy: “Lack of fight. Could be he has lost the dressing room. It very much looks like players are playing as individuals, not a team. Not a good sign when he's had a pre-season and half this season to try and get some shape to his team.”

Ron Gordon, Ben Kensell and Lee Johnson have changes to make at Hibs

Paul Clarkson: “If the manager is sacked during the transfer window without a replacement waiting, we’re getting relegated!”

Ray Forsyth: “Too many times in the past the players have been backed rather than the manager (Thomson > Collins) (Kamberi > Lennon) and it’s never worked in favour of the club. I’m not saying Johnson is the right man but the team needs a good culling as well.”

DeanoT: “We need a total clear out, some of the players are living on the 2016 final feel good factor. I for one can tell you this club has gone backwards in the last 18-24 months. Who in their right mind would take that job just now?”

Keith O'Flaherty: “The fact half these players are still here after getting three managers the sack is the main problem.”

Dylan Hutcheon: “I am sorry, but these players are still better than he is getting out of them and how many of these players were responsible for Jack Ross losing his job? Johnson’s time is up. There’s a reason he has been sacked at every club he has been at.”

John Potter: “Need to get rid most of the first team. There is not one leader in there.”

Mike Homewood: “Recruitment is all wrong. Far too many players below the required level, a manager that talks a good game, although some very bizarre statements from him. The board has totally misread this league. We are in real trouble.”

Gordon Quinn: “It was obvious from the League Cup that this was going to be a long season. The January window might be our get out of jail card, but I would not put money on it.”

Jamie Wyse: “Feel like I’ve read articles like this my whole life as a Hibs fan. Owner changes, board changes, manager and background staff changes, but still the same old Hibs. There’s a few players there that have far exceeded their tenure and if the standard that is expected doesn’t change then I’m afraid it will be business as usual at Easter Road.”

@HibsCentral: “This will be the end of Johnson I feel. He looks beat and knows we are beaten. The Gordons and Kensell should also be following him out the door. We have gone so backwards on the pitch since they darkened our doorstep. Soon to be 3 managers gone in almost a year… dearie me.”

@Hibs80s: “Another painful derby defeat amid another painful season. The malaise at Hibs runs deep and it’s time for people to take collective responsibility/accountability from the very top down. Change of culture and some quality control needed fast. Fans deserve so much better. Should add, the club is doing some great work in the community and deserve credit for that, but they are neglecting the No 1 priority of the club: producing an entertaining and successful team with a good attitude and values, one we can be proud of again.”

@ScotchGaz2022: “The manager has to take a chunk of responsibility for yesterday. Throwing players in that he deemed not good enough all season. However, the biggest issue has been recruitment for the past few seasons. We are going down if we don't get some proven quality in this month.”

@mcwilly72: “t’s what happens when you have an absent leader. Ron has absolutely no interest in the club. He’ll never feel the pain of a derby defeat.”

