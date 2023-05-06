Hibs fans display anti-monarchy banner during St Mirren clash on day of King's coronation

Supporters in the most southern section of the East Stand at Easter Road, often referred to as ‘Block Seven’, helped up two banners which, in tandem, read: “F*** the coronation, feed the poor.”

Fans in the section also chanted, “you can shove your coronation up your a**e”, before others around the ground joined in the protest.

It’s a song which gained worldwide attention throughout the week after Celtic fans belted it out during their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden. A video of it was discussed on news stations as far away as Australia and was highlighted on popular BBC politics show Have I Got News For You?.

Hibs fans display the banner during the opening minutes of their cinch Premiership encounter with St Mirren. Picture: Joel Sked

Hibs were hosting St Mirren in the first game after the cinch Premiership split. The two sides were level on points going into the contest.

