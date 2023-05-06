News you can trust since 1873
Hibs fans display anti-monarchy banner during St Mirren clash on day of King's coronation

Hibs fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner during their match with St Mirren on the day of the King Charles’ coronation.

By Craig Fowler
Published 6th May 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 15:31 BST

Supporters in the most southern section of the East Stand at Easter Road, often referred to as ‘Block Seven’, helped up two banners which, in tandem, read: “F*** the coronation, feed the poor.”

Fans in the section also chanted, “you can shove your coronation up your a**e”, before others around the ground joined in the protest.

It’s a song which gained worldwide attention throughout the week after Celtic fans belted it out during their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden. A video of it was discussed on news stations as far away as Australia and was highlighted on popular BBC politics show Have I Got News For You?.

Hibs fans display the banner during the opening minutes of their cinch Premiership encounter with St Mirren. Picture: Joel SkedHibs fans display the banner during the opening minutes of their cinch Premiership encounter with St Mirren. Picture: Joel Sked
Hibs were hosting St Mirren in the first game after the cinch Premiership split. The two sides were level on points going into the contest.

