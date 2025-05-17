Football’s greatest anthem? You won’t find many on the green side of Edinburgh arguing with that ...

There was, of course, only one way to mark the occasion. Only one choice of song to sing. An anthem that has become synonymous not only with Hibs, but with this utterly remarkable season.

And so Hibs fans needed no persuasion, at he end of today’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Rangers, to sign off on the campaign with a emotional rendition of Sunshine on Leith - as our video shows. Having pulled out the old favourite twice in a week earlier the season, marking home victories over Celtic and Hearts, this felt even more special.

Not because it was about the game itself. A draw is a draw and, all things considered, this didn’t actually matter to a team who had finished third in the Scottish Premiership with a game to go.

But there is always an extra feel to the final home game. Those who are no longer with are are remembered. And it’s a long, long time to wait until the next proper fixture.

So why not sign off with a bit of choral karaoke? Especially when the material is so good ...