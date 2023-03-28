News you can trust since 1873
Hibs fans gallery: 35 best fan pictures from this season

Hibs fans have been on a rollercoaster ride under a new manager this season, enduring some lows and enjoying more recent highs in the Scottish Premiership.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:01 BST

It’s also been an emotional season off the pitch, with club owner Ron Gordon passing away last month at the age of 68. He had been receiving treatment for cancer.

On the pitch, Lee Johnson’s first season in charge was always going to a transition and that is how it has turned out. A disappointing exit at the group stage of of the Premier Sports Cup after an administration error was followed by some patchy form in the league.

The return of talisman Martin Boyle gave the Hibs fans a big lift and, despite the departure of Ryan Porteous in January, Johnson’s team are now enjoying their best period of the campaign so far in terms of results and performances. The race for third place is now very much on. There is are four more games to go before the split and another five matches after that for Johnson’s men to chase down Aberdeen and Hearts.

Here is a selection of Hibs fans pictures from the season so far.

The Hibs fans have been right behind the team during an up and down season for the Easter Road club

1. Passion

The Hibs fans have been right behind the team during an up and down season for the Easter Road club Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Hibs fans cheer their team on against Hartlepool United during their pre-season trip to Alcantarilha, Portugal

2. Sunshine football

Hibs fans cheer their team on against Hartlepool United during their pre-season trip to Alcantarilha, Portugal Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Fans watch the friendly against Burton Albion in Portugal

3. Any view will do

Fans watch the friendly against Burton Albion in Portugal Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

New boss Lee Johnson speaks to fans during the pre-season training camp at the Amendoeira Golf Resortin Portugal

4. Meeting the manager

New boss Lee Johnson speaks to fans during the pre-season training camp at the Amendoeira Golf Resortin Portugal Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

