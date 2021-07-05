Hibs fans get green light to attend Raith Rovers friendly
Hibs fans have been given the green light to attend the pre-season friendly against Raith Rovers later this month.
The Easter Road side are due to send a team to Kirkcaldy on Friday, July 16 to play in Iain Davidson’s testimonial match, but there had been fears that the match would be limited to home supporters only.
Hibs followers have already attended the 5-3 victory over Civil Service Strollers and will be able to watch an Easter Road XI in action at Dunbar United this week, and the confirmation from the Championship side should see a number of Hibees making the trip to Stark's Park next week.
Away fans will be housed in the McDermid Stand behind the north goal while home supporters will be in the Penman Stand.
Tickets are available from raithrovers.net priced £15 for adults and £7 for children under the age of 16.
Local boy Davidson made more than 500 appearances for the Fifers across two spells between 2004 and 2021.