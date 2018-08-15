Hibs fans given chance to stream second-leg clash with Molde

Hibs fans will have the chance to stream their side’s second-leg clash with Molde in Europa League qualifying.

Hibs will meet Molde again on Thursday evening for a spot in the Europa League play-off round. Picture: SNS

The Norwegian hosts tweeted out earlier on Wednesday afternoon announcing the game would be available to watch via website Solidsport, at the cost of just €9.

Hibs announced earlier in the day that they hoped to have confirmation on whether they can broadcast video/audio coverage of the match on their own website.

Neil Lennon and his squad go to Norway looking to make it into the play-off round of the Europa League, which would leave them needing to defeat one more opponent to make the group stages.

The tie is currently in the balance after a 0-0 draw at Easter Road last Thursday.