The long trip up to the north east will be cheaper for Hibs fans after the hosts decided to scrap all entry fees into the stadium in a bid to boost the attendance. Aberdeen are on a four-match losing streak, failing to find the net and conceding 13 in the process.

Performances for Hibs have been positive of late as they thrashed Hamilton 8-0 in the WPL Cup and proceeded to make a good account for themselves on Sunday in the 1-0 defeat at home to Rangers. Another good result on Wednesday would provide another confidence boost ahead of their SWPL Cup quarter-final clash away to second-tier Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Manager Dean Gibson believes his side should face Aberdeen with plenty of belief. Speaking to HibsTV after the Rangers result, he said: “Creating that many chances or half chances against a team like Rangers is hard to do, you can see that we are a good side. I have stood here and said it after heavy defeats and the games people expect us to win, I’ve been saying we are a good side and I think now people might just realise how much of a good side we actually are.

Hibs take on Aberdeen at Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead on Wednesday. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

"That was a performance to say that we are here now and ready for this season and we will finish off this side of the year with full confidence. We have big games coming up and we have got to take belief from that and take as many points as we can.”