Block Seven, the collective responsible for many tifo displays at the club’s stadium and at away games, has been locked in talks for some time with the club’s hierarchy about moving permanently to a spot in the Famous Five Stand. The group was housed in the lower tier of the stand for the Hibs under-19s’ UEFA Youth League home matches against Molde, Nantes, and Borussia Dortmund, with players and coaching staff hailing the fans’ impact in terms of creating an atmosphere.

It became apparent earlier this year that any such relocation of Block Seven from their current position near the South Stand housing away supporters would not be happening in time for the 2023/24 campaign, but an update posted on Sunday suggests that progress is being made.

A statement posted on social media read: “After a number of successful trials behind the goal, and ongoing discussions with Ben Kensell [Hibs CEO], we can now confirm that we are in positive talks regarding a possible move to behind the goals in the Famous Five Lower for season 2024/25.

Block Seven pictured during one of the Famous Five Lower trials during Hibs' UEFA Youth League campaign