Hibs fans group Block Seven reveals breakthrough in crunch talks with Easter Road chiefs
A Hibs supporters group has given an update on relocating the Easter Road singing section from its current home in the southern end of the East Stand.
Block Seven, the collective responsible for many tifo displays at the club’s stadium and at away games, has been locked in talks for some time with the club’s hierarchy about moving permanently to a spot in the Famous Five Stand. The group was housed in the lower tier of the stand for the Hibs under-19s’ UEFA Youth League home matches against Molde, Nantes, and Borussia Dortmund, with players and coaching staff hailing the fans’ impact in terms of creating an atmosphere.
It became apparent earlier this year that any such relocation of Block Seven from their current position near the South Stand housing away supporters would not be happening in time for the 2023/24 campaign, but an update posted on Sunday suggests that progress is being made.
A statement posted on social media read: “After a number of successful trials behind the goal, and ongoing discussions with Ben Kensell [Hibs CEO], we can now confirm that we are in positive talks regarding a possible move to behind the goals in the Famous Five Lower for season 2024/25.
"This move will be subject to fan consultation with those affected in the areas and some physical changes required to accommodate the movement. The logistics of the move are being looked into by Hibs and will take some time to put in place. We are grateful for the support of the fans who backed the group for this move, and to the club for putting the proposal in place.”