The 44-year-old Englishman’s appointment will be announced this afternoon with club sources indicating that he is considered to be less of a gamble than the former Malmo manager, who was also seeking a higher salary.

Shaun Maloney was a gamble that failed and owner Ron Gordon doesn’t want to make the same mistake again. The reaction on social media, however, suggests that the new boss will need to win the fans over. Here is a sample of the reaction on Facebook and Twitter...

Mark Currie: “Don’t think there will be many season tickets sold on the strength of this appointment. Hibs really need to watch what they are doing. This could actually get worse.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs fans. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Mark Glover: “Tomasson has knowledge of the Scandinavian market which we’ve already shown we want to delve into. Not getting him in is shameful. I don’t care what we had to throw his way.”

James Gray: “This is just the anti climax appointment most fans feared. Where’s the ambition and statement to the rest of Scottish football? The guy will get the usual four or five matches to prove himself before the calls for a sacking. Maybe he’ll prove us wrong, but normally the fans get a feel very quickly for how it’s going to go.”

Brian McKay: “Not my choice, but it is what it is and as fans we must get behind him.”

Eddie Taylor: “The cheaper option was always going to win but he'll have our support.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson was a candidate for the Hibs job.

Stephen Gillespie: “I'll give the guy a chance as always but I can't help feeling this is a massive mistake again. Time will tell.”

Darren Toye: “Not exactly an exciting appointment considering who was linked – Roy Keane, Philip Cocu, Jon Dahl Tomasson – but hopefully he sorts the mess out and brings in some backbone to the team.”

Gordon Combe: “Dreadful, dreadful decision. Guy has always been a complete failure wherever he has been. Pathetic once again by Gordon and the board.”

Robert Dick: “Am I the only one excited by this appointment? Get behind the man for a change.”

David Doig: “Not the most inspiring choice. His track record is at best average. His knowledge of Scottish football is below average, therefore should we not have gone for a Malky Mackay type manager who has proved himself with Cardiff, the Scottish coaching set up and at Ross County, who have punched way above their weight.”

@rjlaws: “I think even the moaners are going to line up to support the manager. But it’s difficult to shake the feeling that things are a mess at the club with RG. Even the last two sackings being premature is evidence of that.”