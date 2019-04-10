Hibs fans host English premiere of film marking Eintracht Frankfurt’s historic German Cup win

A group of Hibs fans will next month host the English-speaking premiere of a movie depicting Eintracht Frankfurt’s famous German Cup final win against Bayern Munich.

The film is being billed as the German version of Time for Heroes, a documentary celebrating Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup final win against Rangers after a 114-year wait for the trophy.

The connection between the clubs started in 2007 when one fan started going to Eintracht’s home and away games while living there, and numbers have been steadily growing.

Friendships have developed between Hibs fans and various Eintracht fan groups and there have been countless Frankfurt supporters coming to watch Hibs.

After 30 trophy-less years, the German Bundesliga club teamed up with Warner Brothers to produce a film with behind the scenes coverage from the days before – and celebrations after – their shock 3-1 win against the German giants.

The premiere of the English version of Die Rückkehr Des Pokals, The Return of the Cup, will be shown at the Cameo Cinema on Saturday, May 25 between 11am and 1pm.