Hibs fans in race for Ibrox tickets as Rangers finally grant away allocation

Hibs fans WILL be back in their usual spot at Ibrox on Sunday. | SNS Group

Hibs First members, season ticket holders have until morning to book places

Hibs have confirmed that away fans WILL be allowed into Ibrox for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers – but punters will have to move fast to secure their place in Govan. The Easter Road club released a statement after Rangers revealed that refurbishment of the Copland Road stand had been complete.

The news, coming less than 72 hours from kick-off, allowed Hibs to start selling the 932 tickets from 5 pm today. And it ended a shoddy shambles that had left punters in limbo.

Hibs First members have until 8 pm tonight to snap up their spots in the corner stand. Season ticket holders will be entitled to buy tickets from 8 pm. And all remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10 am tomorrow.

Speaking before the late decision, Hibs boss David Gray said he understood why fans had been left frustrated by the delays and doubts over their attendance at the game, saying: “From the fans' point of view, I fully understand it would be really frustrating and difficult. In an ideal world the fans would like to know as early as possible so they can plan and be aware of exactly what's happening. But I'm sure everyone's doing everything they possibly can to try and make that happen.

“The fans are vital to Scottish football. I think they're a massive part of why it's a great spectacle and has such passion.

“They all get right behind their teams - and I think they should have the opportunity to go and do that. This a great opportunity for us to go there and hopefully send them back along the M8 happy. It's a difficult game at a difficult venue but it really adds to the atmosphere when they're there, Which is great.”