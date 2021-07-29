Hibs fans left frustrated as free steam of Europa Conference League clash with Santa Coloma fails to work

Kevin Nisbet battles Robert Ramos for possession during the first leg at Easter Road, which Hibs won 3-0. Picture: SNS

The club announced to supporters earlier in the day that the second-leg encounter in Andorra would be shown in its entirety on YouTube for free. However, this failed to materialise when the game kicked off as a graphic for the local broadcaster sat on the screen instead.

After hundreds of fans contacted the club, Hibs responded: “Yep, we feel you, Hibees. We're hopeful FC Santa Coloma's YouTube stream of the game will start shortly!”

Unfortunately, the Andorran FA had already sent out a tweet saying technical problems meant the feed wouldn’t start until after the first half.

They said: “For technical reasons, FAF TV Live will not be able to offer at least the first half of the match between @fcsantacoloma and @HibernianFC. We work to solve the problems in time for the second half. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

