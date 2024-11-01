Hibs fans get 'optimism' message as defiant gaffer Gray eyes United win

Can home side deliver Easter Road payback for Tannadice collapse?

Defiant Hibs boss David Gray insists there’s no reason for Easter Road regulars to feel nervous ahead of Sunday’s shot at revenge against Dundee United. And the rookie head coach insists he’s still got total belief in a game plan guaranteed to produce results.

Hibs will be looking to make amends for a catastrophic injury-time collapse against United at Tannadice just a fortnight ago, as the hosts turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 home win amid scenes of wild celebration. Gray, who has seen his team record back-to-back draws at home to Hearts and away to Ross County in the two games since that defeat, is adamant that fans should be in expectant mood for this return fixture.

"I don't know why they'd be feeling nervous,” he said, when asked about any jitters among the support base, the former captain adding: “I would think they'd be coming into the game with optimism, needing to be right behind us exactly as they were in the last game, in the derby.

"The atmosphere was fantastic. They were right behind the side from the start, and I expect it to be the same. It's an opportunity for us at home to go and try and get three points and it's an opportunity for players that should be looking forward to.

"I do believe we are one victory away. The confidence and belief we can take from that one game, we know how quickly the narrative can change.”

Asked how he’d coped with the stress of watching his team struggle from the technical area, Gray said: “I think I've coped with it by just sticking to what I believe in. That and working harder all areas, as well as sticking together as a group on the training pitch.

"Reflecting on the games, going over them individually and collectively and just taking every opportunity, whatever day it is, to try to make the players better. That's our job at the end of the day; to try to make every player better and as the team gets better then that's the ultimate aim.

"All of that is great, but we're always judged purely on results and that's what we know in the situation we find ourselves in at the moment. I've done a lot of talking about the areas, I've done a lot of talking about us improving at times. We know we need to get points on the board. That is the be-all and end-all, and that's the full focus this weekend."