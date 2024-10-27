Hibs were on track for a much needed three points and derby bragging rights at Eater Road today but it wasn’t to be as rivals Hearts were able to snatch a draw.
Mykola Kukharevych gave the hosts the lead bu James Wilson equalised for the visitors and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite the final results not going their way, it was still an afternoon with plenty of high points for the Hibees fans.
Here are nine brilliant photos of the home fans from today’s Edinburgh Derby, including a touching and fitting tribute to club legend Peter Cormack:
