Nine brilliant Hibs fans photos from Edinburgh Derby including touching tribute to club legend

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

David Gray’s side had to settle for a draw against rivals Hearts but it was still a great atmosphere at Easter Road on the day.

Hibs were on track for a much needed three points and derby bragging rights at Eater Road today but it wasn’t to be as rivals Hearts were able to snatch a draw.

Mykola Kukharevych gave the hosts the lead bu James Wilson equalised for the visitors and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite the final results not going their way, it was still an afternoon with plenty of high points for the Hibees fans.

Here are nine brilliant photos of the home fans from today’s Edinburgh Derby, including a touching and fitting tribute to club legend Peter Cormack:

A general view of a Hibernian fans tifo display as the teams enter the field

1. Easter Road

A general view of a Hibernian fans tifo display as the teams enter the field | SNS Group

A general view of a Hibernian fans tifo display during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian

2. Tifo

A general view of a Hibernian fans tifo display during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian | SNS Group

A general view of a Hibernian fans tifo display during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian

3. Tifo

A general view of a Hibernian fans tifo display during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian | SNS Group

A general view of Hibernian fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road

4. Fans

A general view of Hibernian fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road | SNS Group

