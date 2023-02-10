Hibs fans raise £10,000 for Dnipro Kids as supporters urged to keep backing charity
A Hibs supporters’ forum has raised £10,000 in the last 12 months for Dnipro Kids, with fans urged to keep backing the charity.
The money collected has come from members of the Hibs.net messageboard through entering competitions, making donations, or merely using the site. A message from the admin team read: “The Admin Team here at Hibs.net are delighted to announce that thanks to the support we have received from our members over the last twelve months we have been able to donate £10 000 to the Dnipro Kids Appeal.
"This has only been made possible by the huge amount of support we receive from all our members here. The work done by the amazing team at Dnipro Kids over the years and since the start of the war in Ukraine has been truly inspirational. They can't be praised enough for all they have achieved in making an enormous difference to so many kids’ lives. They should be a huge source of pride, not only to Hibs fans, but for all Scottish football fans.”
The charity was founded after Hibs played Dnipro in the UEFA Cup during the 2005/06 season when Easter Road fans who travelled to the Ukraine leg raised money through a collection to help a local orphanage. On the fans’ return to Edinburgh the links were maintained and a proper charity set up along with a sponsorship scheme for the orphans and in 2022 Dnipro Kids chair Stevie Burns travelled to Ukraine following the Russian invasion and rescued 50 youngsters from five orphanages, evacuating them across the border to Poland before taking them on Scotland.