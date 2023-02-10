Children supported by the Dnipro Kids charity delivered the match ball ahead of Hibs' final home game of last season against St Johnstone

The money collected has come from members of the Hibs.net messageboard through entering competitions, making donations, or merely using the site. A message from the admin team read: “The Admin Team here at Hibs.net are delighted to announce that thanks to the support we have received from our members over the last twelve months we have been able to donate £10 000 to the Dnipro Kids Appeal.

"This has only been made possible by the huge amount of support we receive from all our members here. The work done by the amazing team at Dnipro Kids over the years and since the start of the war in Ukraine has been truly inspirational. They can't be praised enough for all they have achieved in making an enormous difference to so many kids’ lives. They should be a huge source of pride, not only to Hibs fans, but for all Scottish football fans.”

